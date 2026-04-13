Breaking: Eric Swalwell Suspends Campaign Amid Flurry of Sexual Assault Accusations

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has withdrawn his campaign for California governor amid a rapidly developing scandal involving a flurry of sexual assault allegations, widespread staff resignations, and sharp denouncements from fellow Democrats.

The announcement came Sunday straight from Swalwell himself.

Swalwell admitted to “mistakes in judgement” he’s made in the past in a post published on X, before then announcing his intention to “fight” the so-called “false allegations” made against him.

I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

“I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” he wrote.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

Reports from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle published Friday cited four anonymous women as they described in detail the alleged attacks Swalwell committed against them.

Later Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi both stated that the accusations levied against Swalwell need to be investigated, per Politico.

Swalwell was considered a top contender for Democrats to win the California gubernatorial seat prior to the scandal.

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