President Donald Trump climbs the stairs to Air Force One in Maryland on Oct. 17, 2025. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Breaking: Evidence Discovered of Potential Trump Assassination Plot, Hunting Stand Aimed Toward Air Force One

 By Michael Austin  October 19, 2025 at 12:08pm
Secret Service agents found a suspiciously-placed hunting stand Sunday that is now under investigation by the FBI.

The stand’s line of sight pointed directly to President Donald Trump’s Air Force One area at Palm Beach airport.

Agents had been scoping out the area around the airport just prior to President Trump’s arrival at West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s Floria residence Mar-a-Lago is located relatively close-by in Palm Beach

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital.

“No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

As of yet, law enforcement authorities are saying that no individual has been found associated with the stand

“There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said

“While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures.”

The news comes amid an escalation of left-wing violence as ICE agents face a 1000 percent increase in assaults.

Just over a month prior, close Trump ally and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated by an individual reportedly promoting pro-transgender and pro-antifa rhetoric.

