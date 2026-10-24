Breaking: 'Explosion' at Quaker Oats Factory Rocks Midwest City as Large Smoke Cloud Looms

A fire erupted at a Quaker Oats facility in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday after a reported explosion took place.

Local Iowa outlets reported a large emergency response to the incident and slowed traffic around the facility, which is located in the city’s downtown area.

Local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV reported from the scene, showing a large plume of smoke rising from the building.

JUST IN – Explosion reported at Quaker Oats factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

https://t.co/waXUhu9ybt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 24, 2026

A local KCRG-TV reporter noted the “large” fire and substantial presence of emergency personnel at the scene.

What actions should companies take to prevent factory explosions like the one at Quaker Oats? Invest in better safety equipment Increase employee training Conduct more regular inspections Nothing needs to change Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Invest in better safety equipment 26% (164 votes) Increase employee training 15% (95 votes) Conduct more regular inspections 50% (317 votes) Nothing needs to change 9% (54 votes)

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department later confirmed all plant workers had been accounted for less than an hour after emergency services had been notified.

Other videos and pictures making their way online show the section of the facility where the fire originated suffered significant damage.

Fire at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids Hope everyone is okay https://t.co/rG4MCRD0Tj — Brian Owens (@BrianMOwens5) October 24, 2026

Just in: Massive plumes of smoke rise over Quaker Oats factory after an explosion in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. https://t.co/0NbWoz2gJg — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) October 24, 2026

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley promptly notified his followers of the incident, offering his prayers to those involved.

I’ve just been alerted to the fire in Cedar Rapids at Quaker Oats I’m praying for the safety of those in or near the building and for the first responders on the scene — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 24, 2026

“I’ve just been alerted to the fire in Cedar Rapids at Quaker Oats I’m praying for the safety of those in or near the building and for the first responders on the scene,” Grassley wrote.

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