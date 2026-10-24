Breaking: 'Explosion' at Quaker Oats Factory Rocks Midwest City as Large Smoke Cloud Looms
A fire erupted at a Quaker Oats facility in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday after a reported explosion took place.
Local Iowa outlets reported a large emergency response to the incident and slowed traffic around the facility, which is located in the city’s downtown area.
Local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV reported from the scene, showing a large plume of smoke rising from the building.
JUST IN – Explosion reported at Quaker Oats factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
https://t.co/waXUhu9ybt
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 24, 2026
A local KCRG-TV reporter noted the “large” fire and substantial presence of emergency personnel at the scene.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department later confirmed all plant workers had been accounted for less than an hour after emergency services had been notified.
Other videos and pictures making their way online show the section of the facility where the fire originated suffered significant damage.
Fire at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids
Hope everyone is okay https://t.co/rG4MCRD0Tj
— Brian Owens (@BrianMOwens5) October 24, 2026
Just in: Massive plumes of smoke rise over Quaker Oats factory after an explosion in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. https://t.co/0NbWoz2gJg
— Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) October 24, 2026
Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley promptly notified his followers of the incident, offering his prayers to those involved.
I’ve just been alerted to the fire in Cedar Rapids at Quaker Oats I’m praying for the safety of those in or near the building and for the first responders on the scene
— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 24, 2026
“I’ve just been alerted to the fire in Cedar Rapids at Quaker Oats I’m praying for the safety of those in or near the building and for the first responders on the scene,” Grassley wrote.
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