News

Breaking: 'Explosion' at Quaker Oats Factory Rocks Midwest City as Large Smoke Cloud Looms

 By Michael Austin  October 24, 2026 at 4:26pm
Share X WhatsApp Telegram
More
Email

A fire erupted at a Quaker Oats facility in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday after a reported explosion took place.

Local Iowa outlets reported a large emergency response to the incident and slowed traffic around the facility, which is located in the city’s downtown area.

Local ABC affiliate KCRG-TV reported from the scene, showing a large plume of smoke rising from the building.

A local KCRG-TV reporter noted the “large” fire and substantial presence of emergency personnel at the scene.

What actions should companies take to prevent factory explosions like the one at Quaker Oats?

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department later confirmed all plant workers had been accounted for less than an hour after emergency services had been notified.

Other videos and pictures making their way online show the section of the facility where the fire originated suffered significant damage.

Related:
Ilhan Omar Accused of Leaking Info to Foreign Leaders in Somalia as Resurfaced Post Brings Evidence to Light

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley promptly notified his followers of the incident, offering his prayers to those involved.

“I’ve just been alerted to the fire in Cedar Rapids at Quaker Oats I’m praying for the safety of those in or near the building and for the first responders on the scene,” Grassley wrote.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Ilhan Omar Accused of Leaking Info to Foreign Leaders in Somalia as Resurfaced Post Brings Evidence to Light
Saturday Night Mass Shooting Near Football Stadium: 6 Children Shot, 12 Total on Busy Homecoming Weekend
Breaking: 'Explosion' at Quaker Oats Factory Rocks Midwest City as Large Smoke Cloud Looms
Breaking: US Evacuates Middle East in 'Sudden Exodus' as 'Advanced Stages' of Iranian Assassination Plots Come to Light
Breaking: Feds Have DNA Evidence That Ilhan Omar Committed Voter Fraud, Married Her Brother - Source
See more...
Share X WhatsApp Telegram
More
Email
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation