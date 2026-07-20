Breaking: Explosive Device Detonated at Manhattan Federal Building

An incendiary device was used to target a federal building early Monday morning in New York City.

The incident happened around 26 Federal Plaza, a large building that houses the local FBI and ICE offices, according to CBS News.

Videos posted on social media showed fire and smoke:

🚨 NOW: Horrifying footage shows an incendiary device EXPLODING in front of the federal building in NYC as law enforcement apprehend the suspect, Joint Terrorism Task Force now investigating A FIRE erupted in front of the federal plaza, then a small explosion This POS felt… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 20, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: FBI confirms EXPLOSIVE DEVICE at the federal plaza in NYC where immigration proceedings are held, Joint Terrorism Task Force launch an investigation Welcome to Mamdani’s NYC, where psychopaths feel emboldened to ATTACK federal property. “The FBI, revealing moments… pic.twitter.com/sOcZeeVYX7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 20, 2026

New York-based reporter Oliya Scootercaster shared a video on X of smoke outside the Manhattan building.

She reported:

“Moment of EXPLOSION that went off outside of the 26 Federal Plaza in NYC around 8:30am this morning, with Immigration agents and FBI Rushing out guns drawn and FPS apprehending the suspect. Sidewalk has been shut down and building evacuated.”

“NYPD on scene confirmed it was a shooting and explosive device, suspect is apprehended.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin received a statement from the FBI confirming the building had been targeted.

The agency said, “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.”

FBI statement to @FoxNews: “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.” NYPD tells FOX there was a “found… https://t.co/bUdDbryRxC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 20, 2026

Melugin added, “NYPD tells FOX there was a ‘found firearm’ in relation to this event, but couldn’t confirm if it was found on the suspect.”

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, and the building was evacuated.

Per CBS News, fireworks might have been detonated in a garbage can.

The FBI has not yet released any information about the suspect.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.