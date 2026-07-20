Share
News
The Jacob K. Javits Federal Building is seen on Aug. 15, 2025, in New York City.
Breaking
The Jacob K. Javits Federal Building is seen on Aug. 15, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Breaking: Explosive Device Detonated at Manhattan Federal Building

 By Johnathan Jones  July 20, 2026 at 7:33am
Share

An incendiary device was used to target a federal building early Monday morning in New York City.

The incident happened around 26 Federal Plaza, a large building that houses the local FBI and ICE offices, according to CBS News.

Videos posted on social media showed fire and smoke:

New York-based reporter Oliya Scootercaster shared a video on X of smoke outside the Manhattan building.

She reported:

“Moment of EXPLOSION that went off outside of the 26 Federal Plaza in NYC around 8:30am this morning, with Immigration agents and FBI Rushing out guns drawn and FPS apprehending the suspect. Sidewalk has been shut down and building evacuated.”

“NYPD on scene confirmed it was a shooting and explosive device, suspect is apprehended.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin received a statement from the FBI confirming the building had been targeted.

Related:
FBI Director Kash Patel to Make Rare Trip to Russia: Report

The agency said, “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.”

Melugin added, “NYPD tells FOX there was a ‘found firearm’ in relation to this event, but couldn’t confirm if it was found on the suspect.”

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, and the building was evacuated.

Per CBS News, fireworks might have been detonated in a garbage can.

The FBI has not yet released any information about the suspect.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Horrific: Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Random Daylight Knife Attack at California Mall
Guitarist for Journey Hits Bruce Springsteen as 'Annoying, Bitter Old Man' Who Should 'Shut Up'
Top Florida Dem Admits Party's Embrace of Far Left Is a Hard Sell – Too Many Voters Escaped 'Socialist Regimes'
ICE Deports Alleged Cartel Hit Man Living in Texas, Was Wanted for Murder in Mexico
Breaking: Pentagon Identifies 2 US Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Strikes
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation