SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies via video conference during an Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on July 29, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Graeme Jennings - Pool / Getty ImagesFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies via video conference during an Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on July 29, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Graeme Jennings - Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 5, 2020 at 6:37pm
P Share Print

Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are “virtually immune” to the virus.

Facebook said Wednesday that the “video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

A tweet from Trump with the same video remained up on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon.

That’s even though Twitter has been quicker than Facebook in recent months in labeling posts from the president that violate its policies against misinformation and abuse.

TRENDING: Always Remember Joe Biden Misled Everyone About Wife's Death, Blamed Innocent Man for Years

Twitter did not have an immediate comment.

This is the first time that Facebook has removed a post from Trump entirely, rather than labeling it, as it has done in the past.

Several studies suggest that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms.

A CDC study involving 2,500 children published in April found that about 1 in 5 infected children were hospitalized versus 1 in 3 adults; three children died.

The study lacks complete data on all the cases, but it also suggests that many infected children have no symptoms, which could allow them to spread the virus to others.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History
Pence Fires Up Pro-Life, Pro-Police Movement in Florida
FBI Raids Home of Controversial YouTube Star Jake Paul
Rayshard Brooks Cop Sues, Says He Was Fired Without Cause or Due Process
Chicago Axes In-Person Learning To Begin School Year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×