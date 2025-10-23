BREAKING: Family of Illinois GOP Candidate for Governor Killed in Helicopter Crash

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey lost multiple family members Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Montana, his campaign announced on social media.

Bailey’s son and daughter-in-law, along with two of their children, were killed when the helicopter went down.

The candidate’s campaign released a statement on Thursday morning about the tragedy.

“On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana. Their other grandson, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe.”

Bailey’s campaign added, “Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

Statement from the Darren Bailey / Aaron Del Mar Campaign On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7,… pic.twitter.com/AKKhumqHzs — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) October 23, 2025

Bailey, 59, serves in the Illinois state Senate for the 55th District.

He was the Republican nominee for the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial election.

Bailey lost that race to incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker.

No additional details about the crash were immediately released.

This story is still developing.

