U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. Attorney for Washington, DC Jeanine Pirro make an announcement on the capture and extradition of Zubayr al-Bakoush, a suspect in the 2012 attack on the US Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, in Washington, DC on Feb. 6, 2026.
Breaking: FBI Arrests 'One of the Key Participants Behind the Benghazi Attack'

 By Johnathan Jones  February 6, 2026 at 8:40am
The Justice Department said Friday that the FBI had arrested Zubayr Al-Bakoush, a ringleader in the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

The arrest was announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Bondi said the FBI apprehended what she described as “one of the key participants behind the Benghazi attack.”

“You can run, but you cannot hide,” Bondi said. “We will prosecute this alleged terrorist to the fullest extent of the law.”

“We have never forgotten those heroes, and we have never stopped seeking justice for that crime against our nation,” Bondi also said, according to CNN. “If you commit a crime against the American people anywhere in this world, President Trump’s Justice Department will find you.”

Those killed in the Sept. 11, 2012, ambush included U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Bondi said Al-Bakoush arrived in the U.S. early Friday morning.

He will be tried on murder, terrorism, and arson charges. Pirro said Al-Bakoush was charged 11 years ago, but the case remained sealed until his arrest.

Her office will lead the prosecution.

According to Patel, the FBI has now captured six people from its Most Wanted list in a single calendar year.

During former President Joe Biden’s entire term, the bureau captured only four, Patel said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

