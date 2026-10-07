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An exterior view of Minnesota's Mall of America.
An exterior view of Minnesota's Mall of America. The mall was the alleged target of a man arrested by the FBI. (Getty Images)

Breaking: FBI Arrests Somali-American Allegedly Planning ISIS Attack in Minnesota

 By Randy DeSoto  October 7, 2026 at 11:57am
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The FBI arrested a Somali man in Minnesota on Tuesday who allegedly planned to attack the Mall of America later this month.

CBS News, citing a criminal complaint, reported that 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud posted a video online pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group in September.

Mohamud allegedly wanted to attack the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Oct. 24, during a Hmong Arts Celebration.

The FBI arrested him at gunpoint after he purchased an AK-47-style rifle from an agency source, CBS reported.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Dan Rosen said at a Wednesday news conference, “The complaint charges Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud with acquiring an AK-47 assault rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism, including attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

“Federal law enforcement is standing up to their calling to protect us,” he added. “Here, because of their vigilance and diligence, they were able to detect a threat and disrupt it before the defendant carried out his intention to kill, in his words, maybe 30 to 60 people.”

Rosen identified Mohamud as an American citizen of Somali descent, according to The Associated Press.

CBS News reported, “In the complaint, authorities say a ‘confidential human source’ exchanged ‘hundreds of bi-directional messages through multiple social media and encrypted messaging applications’ with Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud from December 2024 until Tuesday.

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In those exchanges, Mohamud allegedly ‘expressed his desire to travel to Somalia’ to join al-Shabaab and ‘fight on its behalf and/or commit a mass casualty attack’ in Minnesota.”

But in July he informed the source that he did not have enough money to travel to Somalia, so he intended to perpetrate a mass casualty attack in the U.S. “for the sake of Allah only.”

“The complaint says Mohamud said he wanted to attack the Mall of America ‘because it’s owned by Jewish.’ He said he was inspired in part by last year’s deadly antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia,” according to CBS News.

Townhall’s Dustin Grage noted in a social media post that Tuesday’s arrest comes after Somali gang shootings in communities not far from the Mall of America.

KSTP-TV in St. Paul reported there have been three shooting incidents in recent days in what is believed to be Somali gang-related violence.

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Fortunately, there were no deaths from the shootings and only minor injuries occurred.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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