Breaking: FBI Director Officially Announces McCabe Replacement

In a statement Friday making it official, the FBI announced Acting Deputy Director David Bowdich will permanently retain the position he has held on an interim basis since his predecessor’s ouster.

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just over a day before he would have been eligible for his full pension.

Though McCabe had been a frequent target of ridicule by President Donald Trump, Sessions cited a yet-to-be-released inspector general’s report indicating that the high-ranking official improperly relayed information to reporters as the reason for his decision.

McCabe’s replacement had been associate deputy director prior the promotion to acting deputy director.

A formal announcement Friday by FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed widespread speculation that Bowdich would retain the position on a full-time basis.

The promotion marks the latest achievement in a career that included leading the bureau’s response to the deadly mass shooting at an office holiday party in San Bernardino, California, in 2015. Bowdich had earlier served on a tactical team and performed duties as a sniper.

With the announcement came a chain of open positions for which Wray also provided updates.

Bowdich’s old post will be filled by Paul Abbate, the official heretofore in charge of the bureau’s criminal and cyber investigations branch.

The position vacated by Abbate’s promotion will be filled by David Resch, who has been serving as an assistant director of training at the FBI’s Quantico academy in Virginia.

Wray also announced several other personnel changes, though most of the media attention related to McCabe’s replacement amid continued attacks on the FBI by Trump and many of his allies.

Trump has renewed his vitriol against former FBI Director James Comey in the wake of the released excerpts from the latter’s soon-to-be-released memoir.

The president has similarly belittled McCabe’s service at the bureau.

In light of that pattern, which included an executive tweet soon after Sessions’ decision, McCabe concluded he was fired for political reasons.

Trump tweeted that it was a “great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI” and “for Democracy” in reference to the decision to fire McCabe.

He also took the opportunity to again pile on his frequent foe and McCabe’s former superior.

“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy,” Trump wrote. “He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

In a tweet late last year, Trump also referenced the pension McCabe came within hours of receiving.

“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits,” he wrote. “90 days to go?!!!”

