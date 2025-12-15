Federal officials announced on Monday that they’d stopped a major terror threat targeting Los Angeles ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The FBI confirmed four individuals were taken into custody in connection with an alleged bombing plot, according to Fox News.

Authorities said the suspects claimed affiliation with a radical, pro-Palestinian group called the Turtle Island Liberation Front.

Investigators believe the suspects, who were not immediately named, were planning coordinated attacks scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

They were also said to be planning an explosives test before carrying out the onslaught.

The plot involved the use of improvised explosive devices, and five locations across Los Angeles were allegedly selected as targets.

Each of the four suspects has been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The FBI also announced that a fifth individual linked to the same extremist group was arrested in New Orleans, for allegedly planning a separate attack.

According to federal officials, a TILF Instagram account claims the group originated in Los Angeles and promotes the idea of liberating “Turtle Island” from what it calls American imperialism.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice worked closely with the FBI to disrupt the plot.

She added that the group was also targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and vehicles.

After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles). The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left,… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 15, 2025

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” she stated.

Bondi concluded, “This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.”

