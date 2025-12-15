Share
News
Breaking
Kash Patel and Pam Bondi at a December 2025 press conference.

BREAKING: FBI Foils Los Angeles Terror Plot – Pro-Palestinian Suspects Jailed

 By Johnathan Jones  December 15, 2025 at 10:16am
Share

Federal officials announced on Monday that they’d stopped a major terror threat targeting Los Angeles ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The FBI confirmed four individuals were taken into custody in connection with an alleged bombing plot, according to Fox News.

Authorities said the suspects claimed affiliation with a radical, pro-Palestinian group called the Turtle Island Liberation Front.

Investigators believe the suspects, who were not immediately named, were planning coordinated attacks scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

They were also said to be planning an explosives test before carrying out the onslaught.

The plot involved the use of improvised explosive devices, and five locations across Los Angeles were allegedly selected as targets.

Each of the four suspects has been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The FBI also announced that a fifth individual linked to the same extremist group was arrested in New Orleans, for allegedly planning a separate attack.

According to federal officials, a TILF Instagram account claims the group originated in Los Angeles and promotes the idea of liberating “Turtle Island” from what it calls American imperialism.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice worked closely with the FBI to disrupt the plot.

She added that the group was also targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and vehicles.

Related:
Epstein File Photos Give 'Powerful Reminder' of Bill Clinton's Scandalous Past

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” she stated.

Bondi concluded, “This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Brown Recluse Spider Bite Leaves Woman Virtually Paralyzed: 'I Couldn't Feed Myself'
42 Years Later, DNA Evidence Solves Case of 5 Texans Kidnapped from a KFC Restaurant and Executed After Robbery
Police Safely Capture Rogue Kangaroo Running Wild ... in Oklahoma
Tyler Robinson Casually Texted Friend About Charlie Kirk Murder Minutes After Shooting: Report
Amazon Apologizes After Delivery Driver Drops Off Package, Allegedly Steals Homeowner's Cat
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation