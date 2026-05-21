Breaking: FBI Hunting for Suspect Who Jumped Off Balcony Amid Major Minnesota Fraud Bust

Federal officials are seeking a fraud suspect who escaped a massive series of arrests Thursday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Muhammad Omar has been identified as one of 15 defendants accused of fraud in human and social services programs that defrauded governments out of about $90 million, according to KMSP-TV.

Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division Colin McDonald said, “I would encourage the public to help turn this man in to face justice for the fraud that he has perpetrated.”

McDonald said Omar will “face the additional charges for seeking to flee from law enforcement and seeking to obstruct justice by virtue of his conduct today.”







“That individual is currently on the run after having jumped out of a fourth-story balcony,” Federal Bureau of Investigation’s co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia said in a video posted to YouTube.

“He is currently on the run. We need your help,” he told the media Thursday, asking the public to alert the FBI if they saw him.

The bust was part of an investigation into a massive Medicaid fraud operation.

“Today – 15 individuals have been indicted for over $90 million in an alleged massive healthcare fraud scheme in Minnesota, after a sweeping FBI investigation with @TheJusticeDept and our Interagency Partners,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

“These charges involve the two LARGEST Medicaid fraud cases ever charged in this district and first-of-their-kind charges involving 7 additional Medicaid programs,” he wrote.

🚨🚨 Today – 15 individuals have been indicted for over $90 million in an alleged massive healthcare fraud scheme in Minnesota, after a sweeping FBI investigation with @TheJusticeDept and our Interagency Partners. These charges involve the two LARGEST Medicaid fraud cases ever… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 21, 2026

Patel said the defendants are accused of defrauding “Minnesota public healthcare resources for tens of millions, targeting programs such as Housing Stabilization Services, Child Care, Medicaid programs, Individualized Home Supports (IHS), and more.

“In one case, defendants even developed a scheme worth over $40 million to target the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) – an autism healthcare program – paying kickbacks to parents who fraudulently used autism centers to diagnose children with autism regardless of medical necessity, and billing for services not actually provided,” he wrote.

Today, Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald announced criminal charges against 15 defendants in Minnesota for fraud schemes that targeted OVER $90 MILLION in taxpayer dollars. This is just the beginning of our work in Minnesota⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pdrXxxuLiN — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) May 21, 2026



“This not only defrauded taxpayers, but robbed valuable resources from families truly in need,” Katel posted.

“President Trump gave this law enforcement team a mandate to investigate and systematically dismantle this exact kind of public fraud in America – which grossly abuses and mismanages money from hardworking American taxpayers – and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Today’s indictment [is] a massive moment in this effort,” he wrote.

According to KARE-TV, Omar and Ibrahim Bashir Abdi of Minneapolis were charged with defrauding a Medicaid-funded housing program, taking in more than $3.6 million in fraud.

Omar and Abdi are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and additional counts of health care fraud for filing false claims.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.