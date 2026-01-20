Breaking: FBI Issues Subpoenas to Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and Keith Ellison

The Department of Justice reportedly issued grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday to some of Minnesota’s top Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and others.

Sources told Fox News that the Justice Department served five state government offices as part of a federal probe into conspiracy, coercion, and obstruction of federal law enforcement during Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.

The sources added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation — the enforcement arm of the DOJ — served subpoenas for specific records and communications.

This comes after news broke last week about the federal government investigating Walz and Frey for allegedly hindering law enforcement.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News the liberal lawmakers’ anti-ICE stance and public statements against federal officials are borderline criminal.

“When the governor or the mayor threaten our officers, when the mayor suggests that he’s encouraging citizens to call 911 when they see ICE officers, that is very close to a federal crime,” he said.

Walz attempted to flip the script when the investigation was announced by blaming the Trump administration for “weaponizing the justice system.”

“Two days ago, it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly,” Walz wrote on the social media platform X. “Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.”

Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her. https://t.co/MfgwSjDFwh — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 16, 2026

Frey also posted on X, writing: “This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city,” Frey wrote on X. “I will not be intimidated. My focus remains where it’s always been: keeping our city safe.”

This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city. I will not be intimidated. My focus remains where it’s always been: keeping our city safe. https://t.co/psaWb825sL — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 17, 2026

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News on Monday that “there is no low these radical leftists won’t stoop to.”

“Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have whipped these rioters into a frenzy and turned them loose to wreak havoc on Minneapolis,” she said.

Jackson added, “Frey and Walz should be ashamed for inciting such chaos, but the Trump Administration will continue enforcing the law.”

This also comes after a group of agitators stormed the Christian Cities Church sanctuary in St. Paul on Sunday, interrupting a service to scream and harass those in attendance.

Department of Justice officials have already said they intend to charge those involved, including former CNN host Don Lemon, who claimed to be covering the chaos as a journalist.

Harmeet Dhillon, who serves as U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, said Monday that Lemon will be charged under the “Ku Klux Klan Act” of 1871, and that he already admitted to knowing “exactly what was going to happen inside that facility.”

She added, “Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long, long time.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.