Breaking: FBI Launches 2020 Election Raid at Fulton County, Georgia, Facility

FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday for a facility that serves as Fulton County, Georgia’s, election hub.

The agency confirmed that its personnel were “executing a court authorized law enforcement action” at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, the site of the Fulton County Elections Hub & Operations Center, CBS News reported.

“A source familiar with the investigation tells CBS News that the investigation is in connection with the 2020 election, in which Democrats narrowly won Georgia’s electoral college votes,” the outlet added.

The building contains election equipment and office space for multiple Fulton County agencies.

In December, the Justice Department sued Fulton County in an effort to obtain election records from 2020.

President Donald Trump said in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and since, that fraud took place in Georgia, a state he carried in 2016, but which flipped to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by fewer than 12,000 votes.

State Farm Arena was a major focus of concern on election night when party observers and the media were told counting had stopped, only for it to resume for nearly two more hours soon thereafter.

Video of the incident showed what appeared to be ballots being fed through counting machines multiple times, according to Cleta Mitchell, a member of Trump’s legal team challenging the election results.

There were also several affidavits from poll workers saying they witnessed “pristine” mail-in ballots with no folds that may have been filled out by machines.

“Under Georgia law, to be a legal ballot, it has to be put into an envelope and returned,” Mitchell said.

An independent report contracted by the Georgia State Election Board and released on Jan. 12, 2021, determined that there were many abnormalities in Fulton County’s election.

“Although Fulton County allocated ample resources for absentee ballot processing leading into the general elections, the processes themselves were extremely sloppy and replete with chain of custody issues as the massive tide of ballots bounced around the Fulton Gov’t HQ building,” the report said.

“The fact that ballots were being delivered to State Farm Arena in unsecured mail carts is very concerning,” it also said. “Protocol for securing ballots exists not only to protect the ballots themselves but also to ensure that no ballot box stuffing occurred.”

It concluded, “The truth about what happened on the night of November 3rd between 10:30 PM and 11:52 PM [at State Farm Arena] continues to be elusive … but if the poll watchers are correct, then there is a serious problem.”

