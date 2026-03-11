Breaking: FBI Quietly Warns California Police of Iranian Plans for Retaliatory Attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently warned California law enforcement agencies regarding a potential retaliatory drone attack from Iran related to Operation Epic Fury.

The alert, reviewed by ABC News, said that Iran could begin launching attacks against the West Coast as revenge for U.S. strikes in the Middle East.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert, which was sent at the end of February.

“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The warning came right as President Donald Trump and his administration launched attacks against Iran in a joint military operation with Israel.

This news also comes just days after the federal government sent out a similar alert to law enforcement agencies regarding the potential activation of Iranian sleeper cells, after discovering encrypted communications that reportedly originated in Iran.

The U.S. had intercepted encrypted communications thought to have originated in Iran that could serve as “an operational trigger” for “sleeper assets” outside the country, ABC News reported.

The encrypted message was sent across multiple countries following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In addition, the transmission was encoded to be used by “clandestine recipients” who possess the encryption key and to relay instructions to “covert operatives or sleeper assets,” without the use of the internet or cellular networks.

