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irginia Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas, pictured in a February file photo.
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An office of Virginia Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas, pictured in a February file photo, was reportedly the target of an FBI raid on Wednesdday. (Ryan M. Kelly / AP)

Breaking: FBI Raids Office of Top Virginia Democrat

 By Johnathan Jones  May 6, 2026 at 8:49am
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The FBI raided the office of a powerful Virginia Democrat on Wednesday morning as part of what federal sources described as a major corruption investigation.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, federal agents were seen executing search warrants in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Melugin wrote on X that the FBI was raiding the office of Louise Lucas, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate and a longtime Democratic power broker.

He reported that federal law enforcement sources told Fox News the searches were tied to “a major corruption probe.” Lucas reportedly showed up on the scene as the raid was taking place, Melugin wrote.

Melugin added that agents were also serving warrants at a neighboring marijuana dispensary.

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The warrants were reportedly approved by a federal judge before agents arrived on scene on Wednesday morning.

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan was also on location, Melugin said.

Lucas is known as one of Virginia’s most influential figures and has a close relationship with far-left Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

She has represented her district in the Virginia Senate for decades.

According to Ballotpedia, Lucas has served in the state Senate since 1992.

She currently represents Virginia’s 18th Senate District and most recently won re-election in 2023.

Lucas has served as Virginia Senate president pro tempore since January 2020.

The FBI has not yet publicly released details about the alleged corruption investigation.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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