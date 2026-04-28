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FBI police cars are pictured in Washington, D.C., in a November 2020 file photo.
FBI police cars are pictured in Washington, D.C., in a November 2020 file photo. The bureau raided more than 20 locations in Minneapolis on Tuesday. (OneMoreImage / Getty Images)

Breaking: FBI Raids 'Quality Learning Center' and 21 Other Locations in Somali Fraud Crackdown

 By Joe Saunders  April 28, 2026 at 7:37am
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Suspected fraudsters might be learning that crime doesn’t pay.

Federal agents on Tuesday converged on more than 20 locations suspected of milking taxpayer dollars in Minneapolis, according to numerous news reports.

And one of the sites is reportedly one of the most infamous in the U.S.

According to Fox News, Quality Learning Center, a supposed daycare facility spotlighted by independent journalist Nick Shirley in December, was among 22 businesses targeted by the FBI and local authorities.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” a Department of Justice representative said in a statement, Fox reported.

According to CBS News, another site Shirley highlighted, The Mini Childcare Center in South Minneapolis, was swarmed by FBI agents about 6 a.m.

“One agent was taking photos while another was seen walking a large portable file case inside,” the network reported.

The raids largely targeted businesses owned by Somalis, according to Fox.

Related:
Grand Jury Indicts 2 Suspects for Assault on Turning Point USA Journalist

No arrests were made Tuesday, according to CBS, but the raids represent a significant development in the fraud scandal that’s enveloped Minnesota — and forced Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to abandon his plans to seek election to a third term.

And they drew national attention back to the North Star State.

According to CBS, 92 defendants have been charged in Minnesota fraud investigations since 2021, with 67 convictions.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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