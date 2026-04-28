Breaking: FBI Raids 'Quality Learning Center' and 21 Other Locations in Somali Fraud Crackdown

Suspected fraudsters might be learning that crime doesn’t pay.

Federal agents on Tuesday converged on more than 20 locations suspected of milking taxpayer dollars in Minneapolis, according to numerous news reports.

And one of the sites is reportedly one of the most infamous in the U.S.

#BREAKING: Sources tell Fox that federal agents raided about 22 businesses across Minneapolis this morning, many of them tied to Somali-owned operations. One of those search warrants is being served at the “Quality Learning Center,” which went viral after a sign outside… pic.twitter.com/CDJMC9p5Pj — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) April 28, 2026

According to Fox News, Quality Learning Center, a supposed daycare facility spotlighted by independent journalist Nick Shirley in December, was among 22 businesses targeted by the FBI and local authorities.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” a Department of Justice representative said in a statement, Fox reported.

Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with our law enforcement partners executed criminal search warrants in Minneapolis relating to the rampant fraud of U.S. taxpayers dollars. https://t.co/FoyrRMd7Gb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 28, 2026

According to CBS News, another site Shirley highlighted, The Mini Childcare Center in South Minneapolis, was swarmed by FBI agents about 6 a.m.

“One agent was taking photos while another was seen walking a large portable file case inside,” the network reported.

The raids largely targeted businesses owned by Somalis, according to Fox.

No arrests were made Tuesday, according to CBS, but the raids represent a significant development in the fraud scandal that’s enveloped Minnesota — and forced Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to abandon his plans to seek election to a third term.

And they drew national attention back to the North Star State.

What took so long? They probably destroyed the evidence — dog (@dhz64) April 28, 2026

Good! Maybe we’ll start to see some accountability soon! Not holding my breath, though… — Elizabeth76 (@__Elizabeth76) April 28, 2026

This is what we voted for. — Shannon Macinnes (@ShannonMac80403) April 28, 2026

According to CBS, 92 defendants have been charged in Minnesota fraud investigations since 2021, with 67 convictions.

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