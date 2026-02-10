Share
News

Breaking: FBI Releases Images of 'Armed Individual' at Nancy Guthrie's House on Night of Disappearance

 By Johnathan Jones  February 10, 2026 at 11:45am
Share

The FBI released new images Tuesday showing what the bureau described as an “armed individual” at the Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie on the morning she disappeared.

The images and video were shared by FBI Director Kash Patel in a post on the social media platform X.

Patel said the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department had spent the last eight days working with private-sector partners to recover video footage that was initially lost.

According to Patel, the recovered video came from cameras that had been removed from the home.

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel wrote.

The FBI urged anyone with information about Guthrie’s abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips through the bureau’s website.

The images shared by the FBI show a man wearing gloves, a mask, and a backpack while appearing to target with the front-door camera.

NBC News reported that Patel confirmed the person shown in the images was carrying a firearm.

The FBI said Monday it has not identified any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, is the mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Related:
Suspect Questioned, Released in Guthrie Kidnapping Case

She was dropped off at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, on the night of Jan. 31.

She was reported missing the following day when she did not show up for church service.

The FBI said it was “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: Tom Homan Announces End to Major ICE Surge in Minnesota
Why X is So Important: Apple News Pushes Almost Exclusively Left-Wing Content, Excludes Conservative Outlets
Breaking: Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dead After Cancer Battle
Breaking: FBI Releases Images of 'Armed Individual' at Nancy Guthrie's House on Night of Disappearance
No More Super Bowls for California – Seahawks QB Will Reportedly Owe Money for Winning a Ring Thanks to State's Insane Tax Laws
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation