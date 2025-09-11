Share
Breaking: FBI Releases Photos of Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect

 By Randy DeSoto  September 11, 2025 at 9:30am
The FBI released photos of the suspect in the assassination of Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk on Thursday.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the agency said.

Law enforcement officials had released further details earlier in the day about the murder of Kirk, who was speaking at a Turning Point USA event on the campus on Wednesday afternoon, when a shot of what sounded like a high-powered rifle rang out, killing him.

“We were able to make a few breakthroughs,” Utah Department of Public Safety  Commissioner Beau Mason said Thursday morning in a video posted to X.

“Starting at 11:52 a.m. the subject arrived on campus, shortly away from campus. We’ve tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to the shooting location,” he said.

“After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the others die of the building, jumped off the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood,” Mason said.

He added that authorities have contacted residents to collect video from their security cameras.

“We do have good video footage of this individual,” the official said.

Mason had indicated the footage would not be released to the public “at this time” unless police efforts to identify the shooter using law enforcement technology prove unsuccessful.

FBI special-agent-in-charge Robert Bohls noted in a video on X that a gun police believe was used to kill Kirk has been found.

He said a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle” was found.

“That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled,” he said.

Some former law enforcement officials have been speculating that the assassination of Kirk looked like a professional hit.

Former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan told Fox News host Jesse Watters Wednesday night, “This was a very well-planned, very well-orchestrated plot that was put in motion days before. This individual had a plan of escape… this assassination is indicative of a professional hit.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
