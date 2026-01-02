Breaking: FBI Reportedly Foils ISIS-Linked New Year's Eve Terror Attack

A suspected terrorist sympathizer who allegedly planned to ring out the old year in blood is spending the first days of the new year behind bars.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was arrested by the FBI after planning a New Year’s Eve attack in his town, just outside Charlotte, according to Fox News.

“This successful collaboration between federal and local law enforcement saved American lives from a horrific terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on the social media platform X.

This successful collaboration between federal and local law enforcement saved American lives from a horrific terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve. The Department of Justice remains vigilant in our pursuit of evil ISIS sympathizers — anyone plotting to commit such depraved attacks… https://t.co/65IZARb2Zk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 2, 2026

“Our teams quickly identified the threat and acted decisively — no doubt saving American lives in the process,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement, Fox reported.

According to Fox, authorities got wind of the potential attack when Sturdivant began to communicate with someone he thought was affiliated with the Islamic State group.

His correspondent was actually an “online covert employee” of the government — referred to as “OC” in court documents, Fox reported.

“During his online communications with the OC, Sturdivant said, ‘I will do jihad soon,’ and proclaimed he was ‘a soldier of the state,’ meaning ISIS,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement, according to Fox.

“In subsequent online communications with the OC, Sturdivant indicated that he planned to attack a specific grocery store in North Carolina and discussed plans to purchase a firearm to use along with the knives during the attack.”

The attack was to occur at a Burger King restaurant and a grocery store, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte.

The locations were typical of “places that we go every day and don’t think that we may be harmed,” Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said at a news conference Friday.

BREAKING: Officials reveal the name of the would-be Terrorist in North Carolina who was planning an attack on New Year’s Eve. “18-Year-Old Christian Sturdivant—it was a VERY well planned and thoughtful attack he had planned.” “People WERE going to DIE!” pic.twitter.com/yIlNze400S — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 2, 2026

“He was preparing for jihad, and innocent people were going to die. And we were very, very fortunate they did not,” Ferguson said.

When law enforcement agents raided Sturdivant’s residence Dec. 29, they found handwritten documents, including one titled “New Years Attack 2026,” which listed items that would be used in the attack.

They included “a vest, mask, tactical gloves, and two knives,” Fox reported.

The list also included “a goal of stabbing as many civilians as possible and [the] total number of victims as 20 to 21. The note also included a section listed as ‘martyrdom Op,’ with a plan to attack police that arrived at the site of the attack so the defendant would die a martyr,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated, according to Fox.

“In addition, law enforcement seized from Sturdivant’s bedroom a blue hammer, a wooden handled hammer, and two butcher knives hidden underneath the defendant’s bed.”

The FBI announced on Friday that it thwarted a “potential terrorist attack” inspired by ISIS on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina. https://t.co/o4fCZiME81 — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) January 2, 2026

Sturdivant made his initial appearance in federal court Friday morning, Ferguson said at the news conference.

He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to Fox.

He is in federal custody and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to WSOC.

