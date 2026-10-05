Breaking: FBI Secretly Tracked Phone Activity of Susie Wiles and Trump's Defense Lawyers

In a huge scandal that’s destined to be ignored by the mainstream press, allegations have emerged that former special prosecutor Jack Smith’s team wiretapped and monitored not only President Donald Trump’s then-campaign adviser Susie Wiles in 2023, but also his lawyers as well.

Citing newly declassified FBI records, Just The News reported on Monday that Smith’s team used a pen register/trap-and-trace (PR/TT) device on Wiles’ phone that allowed them to see who she called, who called her, when the calls happened, how long the calls lasted, and their metadata.

The records reviewed by Just The News further showed that between February and May 2023, Smith’s team tracked Wiles’ contact with at last 21-Trump affiliated lawyers, as well as campaign personnel, political advisers, and even journalists like Just The News founder John Solomon.

Solomon noted in a post published to the bot-infested social media site X that all of Wiles’ and his activities were “protected by the First Amendment.”

They also show the FBI tracked her calls with reporters — myself included as well as ABC News, NY Times and others — and rifled through Trump PAC records and political endorsements, all activities protected by the First Amendment. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 5, 2026

Critics say the details embedded in the records were extensive.

Should the FBI be held accountable for its actions in monitoring Wiles and her contacts? Yes, accountability is essential No, it's part of the investigation process It depends on the circumstances Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, accountability is essential 96% (1245 votes) No, it's part of the investigation process 1% (12 votes) It depends on the circumstances 3% (35 votes)

For example, one FBI record noted that a lawyer identified as “Lawyer 7” called Wiles at a particular time and that Wiles returned the call. The record also tracked how long the conversation lasted.

“Good afternoon, WFO is continuing to review the PR/TT on Wiles’s phone number and observed that [Lawyer 7] called Wiles at 2:04pm this afternoon for 41 seconds,” the record read.

WFO is short for Washington, D.C., Field Office.

The tracking of Wiles and her contacts was reportedly done as part of an FBI investigation called “Plasmic Echo” that concerned the president’s alleged retention of classified documents after he first left the White House.

NEW: DECLASSIFIED FBI Probe “PLASMIC ECHO” – Appears to use FBI investigative tool known as a “Pen Register” to target phone calls of then campaign manager @SusieWiles47 – Allegedly tracked nearly two dozen defense attorneys, five journalists, @FLOTUS, political advisers including @FBIDirectorKash – Administration official characterizes as “intrusive tactics” by special counsel Jack Smith team

– Probe laid groundwork for classified records case against President Trump Pen Register Trap and Trace or PRTT

– Surveillance tool collects non-content routing data

– Phone numbers dialed or received

– Call times and duration Two Scenarios

– Used for criminal and national security investigations

– lower standard than probable-cause warrant Potential Violations

– First (Freedom of Speech) and Fourth Amendments (unreasonable search and seizure) NOTE: Former Senior FBI agent says it looks like a classic FBI “tickle the wire” operation. After FBI agents contact Wiles, the bureau tracks phone calls to identify who she immediately contacts “On 10 April 2023, FBI WFO (Washington Field Office) reviewed WILES’s telephonic activity to determine contacts of interest on the date of her FBI interview.” Declassified records via @WhiteHouse transparency task force — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 5, 2026

Then-FBI Director Christopher Wray recommended opening the investigation in 2022, according to Just The News. It was ultimately approved by then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and then-Attorney General Merrick Garland.

At the time the investigation was launched, Trump had already entered the 2024 presidential race and chosen Wiles as one of his senior campaign officials.

Another FBI record detailed how the agency sought at one point to pressure former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien when he declined to volunteer for an interview. They tried to pressure him by scrutinizing his political endorsement of candidates.

“I’m going through all of it, and it looks like O’Brien is active in endorsing Republican candidates,” a member of Smith’s team wrote in February of 2023. “Can FBI please look at his social media and see if there’s anything of relevance we would want to ask him about? Has he endorsed Trump again? Thanks.”

According to a separate Just The News report, disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan is also involved in this burgeoning scandal, as he reportedly met with Smith’s team in November 2023 for reasons that remain secret.

There also is a mystery meeting in November 2023 between Smith’s team and ex-CIA Director John Brennan. The FBI notes of what transpired at that meeting are mostly blank. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 5, 2026

“On 3 November 2023, FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) and Special Counsel personnel met with former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John BRENNAN at CIA Headquarters in McLean, Virginia,” a typed FBI summary of the meeting reportedly read.

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