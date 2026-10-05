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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 4, 2026.
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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 4, 2026. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: FBI Secretly Tracked Phone Activity of Susie Wiles and Trump's Defense Lawyers

 By V. Saxena  October 5, 2026 at 7:44am
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In a huge scandal that’s destined to be ignored by the mainstream press, allegations have emerged that former special prosecutor Jack Smith’s team wiretapped and monitored not only President Donald Trump’s then-campaign adviser Susie Wiles in 2023, but also his lawyers as well.

Citing newly declassified FBI records, Just The News reported on Monday that Smith’s team used a pen register/trap-and-trace (PR/TT) device on Wiles’ phone that allowed them to see who she called, who called her, when the calls happened, how long the calls lasted, and their metadata.

The records reviewed by Just The News further showed that between February and May 2023, Smith’s team tracked Wiles’ contact with at last 21-Trump affiliated lawyers, as well as campaign personnel, political advisers, and even journalists like Just The News founder John Solomon.

Solomon noted in a post published to the bot-infested social media site X that all of Wiles’ and his activities were “protected by the First Amendment.”

Critics say the details embedded in the records were extensive.

Should the FBI be held accountable for its actions in monitoring Wiles and her contacts?

For example, one FBI record noted that a lawyer identified as “Lawyer 7” called Wiles at a particular time and that Wiles returned the call. The record also tracked how long the conversation lasted.

“Good afternoon, WFO is continuing to review the PR/TT on Wiles’s phone number and observed that [Lawyer 7] called Wiles at 2:04pm this afternoon for 41 seconds,” the record read.

WFO is short for Washington, D.C., Field Office.

The tracking of Wiles and her contacts was reportedly done as part of an FBI investigation called “Plasmic Echo” that concerned the president’s alleged retention of classified documents after he first left the White House.

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Then-FBI Director Christopher Wray recommended opening the investigation in 2022, according to Just The News. It was ultimately approved by then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and then-Attorney General Merrick Garland.

At the time the investigation was launched, Trump had already entered the 2024 presidential race and chosen Wiles as one of his senior campaign officials.

Another FBI record detailed how the agency sought at one point to pressure former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien when he declined to volunteer for an interview. They tried to pressure him by scrutinizing his political endorsement of candidates.

“I’m going through all of it, and it looks like O’Brien is active in endorsing Republican candidates,” a member of Smith’s team wrote in February of 2023. “Can FBI please look at his social media and see if there’s anything of relevance we would want to ask him about? Has he endorsed Trump again? Thanks.”

According to a separate Just The News report, disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan is also involved in this burgeoning scandal, as he reportedly met with Smith’s team in November 2023 for reasons that remain secret.

“On 3 November 2023, FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) and Special Counsel personnel met with former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John BRENNAN at CIA Headquarters in McLean, Virginia,” a typed FBI summary of the meeting reportedly read.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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