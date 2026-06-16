Breaking: FBI Thwarts Terror Attack Against White House, Arrests 5

A two-wave terror plot aimed at the White House over the weekend was disrupted with five suspects in custody by Monday morning, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Tuesday.

Using a combination of bomb-carrying drones and sniper teams, the attackers planned to turn the UFC Freedom 250 event into a scene of carnage on Sunday, according to news reports.

In a post on the social media platform X, Patel cited “rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation” in putting a halt to the attack before it got off the ground.

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

According to Fox News, the FBI became aware of the plans on Wednesday.

One individual was arrested in Cincinnati, though no details were available.

Investigators discovered encrypted chats on the Signal messaging app that involved 23 users, according to Fox.

The discussions revealed plans to use drones laden with explosives to target buildings near where the UFC 250 event was being staged on the White House South Lawn.

In the ensuing chaos, a sniper team would go to work on the crowd evacuating the area, Fox reported.

One of those allegedly involved in the plot reportedly told investigators the aim was to “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” or, as Fox News put it, “politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.”

BREAKING: FBI, law enforcement partners disrupt alleged plot against UFC Freedom 250 event at White House; 5 in custody, officials say https://t.co/CEBKJA5zPt — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

In his statement on X, Patel said the operation showed the FBI doing its job of protecting the American public.

“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight.

“That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners, this work remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public as permitted.”

The UFC Freedom 250 event featured seven matchups of mixed martial arts fighters competing in an octagon specially built for the occasion.

President Donald Trump, celebrating his 80th birthday, was in attendance along with his family, as CNN reported.

Members of his Cabinet and numerous lawmakers were also on hand.

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