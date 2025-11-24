Share
Breaking: Federal Judge Throws Out Prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James

 By Nick Givas  November 24, 2025 at 11:35am
Criminal charges against former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James were dismissed Monday, after a federal judge threw out both cases.

U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie, an appointee of Bill Clinton, ruled that the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan violated the law, Politico reported.

Halligan had reportedly been handpicked by President Donald Trump to lead the case and was appointed as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia without Senate confirmation.

“Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025,” Currie wrote. “All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment … constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside.”

James celebrated the announcement in a post on the social media platform X:

Trump and the Department of Justice secured a minor win after Currie dismissed the cases “without prejudice,” meaning they can be refiled.

Comey might be completely off the hook, however, as his lawyers are already preparing to argue that the statute of limitations in his case has run out.

Comey was indicted in September on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation.

James was indicted in October for bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution following a mortgage fraud investigation.

It is unclear if the DOJ will attempt to refile the cases.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Conversation