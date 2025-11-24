Breaking: Federal Judge Throws Out Prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James

Criminal charges against former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James were dismissed Monday, after a federal judge threw out both cases.

U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie, an appointee of Bill Clinton, ruled that the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan violated the law, Politico reported.

Halligan had reportedly been handpicked by President Donald Trump to lead the case and was appointed as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia without Senate confirmation.

“Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025,” Currie wrote. “All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment … constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside.”

James celebrated the announcement in a post on the social media platform X:

I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country. I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day.https://t.co/QHlmz5v4Se — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 24, 2025

Trump and the Department of Justice secured a minor win after Currie dismissed the cases “without prejudice,” meaning they can be refiled.

Comey might be completely off the hook, however, as his lawyers are already preparing to argue that the statute of limitations in his case has run out.

Comey was indicted in September on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation.

James was indicted in October for bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution following a mortgage fraud investigation.

It is unclear if the DOJ will attempt to refile the cases.

