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A crew conducts a controlled demolition of debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the Dali container ship crashed into it in Baltimore on May 13, 2024.
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A crew conducts a controlled demolition of debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the Dali container ship crashed into it in Baltimore on May 13, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Federal Prosecutors Charge Foreign Company Behind Ship That Destroyed Baltimore's Key Bridge

 By Johnathan Jones  May 12, 2026 at 9:16am
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Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges in the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The charges target the foreign company that operated the MV Dali, the cargo ship that slammed into the bridge in March 2024.

According to CBS News, Singapore and India-based Synergy Marine was indicted Tuesday morning.

Technical superintendent Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, an Indian national, was also charged in the deadly disaster.

Federal prosecutors accused the company and Nair of conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction, false statements, and failing to warn the Coast Guard about a dangerous condition aboard the ship.

The Baltimore Sun reported:

According to the indictment, the company operated the vessel with an unapproved fuel system that bypassed critical backup safeguards designed to prevent power loss. Prosecutors said the Dali suffered two blackouts within about 10 hours, including one moment before the ship struck the bridge after losing propulsion and steering control.

The collapse killed six construction workers, shut down the Port of Baltimore for weeks and polluted the Patapsco River with oil and debris. The charges include conspiracy, obstruction, false statements and violations of federal maritime safety and environmental laws, including the Clean Water Act and Oil Pollution Act.

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The disaster killed six construction workers and brought down one of Baltimore’s most important bridges.

It also shut down much of the Port of Baltimore for months and left taxpayers on the hook for the price of a new bridge.

The indictment alleges that Nair lied during the federal investigation into the disaster.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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