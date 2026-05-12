Breaking: Federal Prosecutors Charge Foreign Company Behind Ship That Destroyed Baltimore's Key Bridge

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges in the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The charges target the foreign company that operated the MV Dali, the cargo ship that slammed into the bridge in March 2024.

According to CBS News, Singapore and India-based Synergy Marine was indicted Tuesday morning.

Federal prosecutors criminally charge the operator of the ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge in 2024. https://t.co/5JkrkSOCWz — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2026

Technical superintendent Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, an Indian national, was also charged in the deadly disaster.

Federal prosecutors accused the company and Nair of conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction, false statements, and failing to warn the Coast Guard about a dangerous condition aboard the ship.

The Baltimore Sun reported:

According to the indictment, the company operated the vessel with an unapproved fuel system that bypassed critical backup safeguards designed to prevent power loss. Prosecutors said the Dali suffered two blackouts within about 10 hours, including one moment before the ship struck the bridge after losing propulsion and steering control. The collapse killed six construction workers, shut down the Port of Baltimore for weeks and polluted the Patapsco River with oil and debris. The charges include conspiracy, obstruction, false statements and violations of federal maritime safety and environmental laws, including the Clean Water Act and Oil Pollution Act.

Federal prosecutors have charged Synergy Marine Group and several employees in connection with the March 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, alleging a conspiracy to conceal dangerous safety violations aboard the M/V Dali that contributed to the disaster. According to… pic.twitter.com/EiSK0AUS8w — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) May 12, 2026

The disaster killed six construction workers and brought down one of Baltimore’s most important bridges.

It also shut down much of the Port of Baltimore for months and left taxpayers on the hook for the price of a new bridge.

The indictment alleges that Nair lied during the federal investigation into the disaster.

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