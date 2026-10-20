Breaking: Feds Have DNA Evidence That Ilhan Omar Committed Voter Fraud, Married Her Brother - Source

Sources familiar with the “years-long” federal criminal investigation involving Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s alleged immigration crimes are saying the government has acquired DNA evidence proving her guilt.

Headlines regarding the case have proliferated ever since immigration authorities raided the outspoken Democrat’s Washington, D.C., home Oct. 12, hauling out numerous boxes of evidence.

Reports since the raid have claimed the investigation, led by Homeland Security officials, is looking into whether or not Omar fraudulently became a U.S. citizen.

On Monday evening, The New York Post cited multiple sources reportedly close to the case as saying that DNA evidence obtained by the federal agency will prove to be key in their case against her

“People familiar with the years-long criminal probe said the feds have made use of whistleblowers, government records and now obtained DNA in an effort to substantiate decade-old allegations that Omar — and possibly members of her family like her father — defrauded immigration authorities,” the Post reported

“Two more indicated that the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury, stemming from the probe initiated by the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

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According to the Post’s sources, the evidence will also prove the long-held allegation that Omar attempted to help her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, qualify for a green card by marrying him in 2009.

Omar has denied ever marrying her brother.

The immigration fraud charges are far from the only allegations Omar is facing.

U.S. Attorney for D.C., Jeanine Pirro, is looking into the representative’s financial dealings over alleged discrepancies, as well.

The White House’s border czar Tom Homan was asked about the case over the weekend, and while he couldn’t give many details, he noted that the case against her was “strong.”

“I’m not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I’ve been told they have a strong case, and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads,” Homan said.

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