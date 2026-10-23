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First lady Melania Trump, pictured speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.
First lady Melania Trump, pictured speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, was instrumental in securing a localized peace to help residents of a Ukraine city devastated by war, the White House announced Friday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: First Lady Melania Trump Secures Localized Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2026 at 7:39am
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In an occupied Ukrainian town where life is so bad that one woman walked a mined road to leave or die in the attempt, first lady Melania Trump has brought a ray of hope.

The first lady “successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky. Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway,” the White House said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Oleshky was mired in an “ongoing humanitarian crisis,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, an independent group that focuses on national security issues.

Melania Trump said she acted after learning of the desperation in Oleshky during a United Nations meeting in September.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster.  Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” she said.

Do you think Melania Trump’s intervention will significantly help the residents of Oleshky?

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible,” she said.

The release said the first lady and her team “worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localized ceasefire.”

“The first lady initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement’s objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary,” the release said.

“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” she said.

“I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected,” she said.

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“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment,” she said.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press noted that a 40-year-old hairdresser was so desperate for survival that she took her chances along roads webbed with mines to escape the city, which was among the first conquered by Russia when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, the population of the city has plummeted from 24,000 to 2,000.

“There is nothing left in Oleshky,” the woman told the AP in a report filed last week. “No food, no supplies, no medical care, no aid whatsoever.”

“It is impossible to live in Oleshky, there is no life left there,” another former resident said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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Breaking: First Lady Melania Trump Secures Localized Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia
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