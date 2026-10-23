Breaking: First Lady Melania Trump Secures Localized Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

In an occupied Ukrainian town where life is so bad that one woman walked a mined road to leave or die in the attempt, first lady Melania Trump has brought a ray of hope.

The first lady “successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky. Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway,” the White House said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Oleshky was mired in an “ongoing humanitarian crisis,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, an independent group that focuses on national security issues.

Melania Trump said she acted after learning of the desperation in Oleshky during a United Nations meeting in September.

https://t.co/7SCCBYIYZR https://t.co/E2pZCGriHe — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2026

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” she said.

Do you think Melania Trump’s intervention will significantly help the residents of Oleshky? Yes, it's a positive step No, it won't change much Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a positive step 91% (1037 votes) No, it won't change much 4% (44 votes) Unsure 5% (54 votes)

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible,” she said.

The release said the first lady and her team “worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localized ceasefire.”

“The first lady initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement’s objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary,” the release said.

“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” she said.

“I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected,” she said.

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump secures a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine localized to Oleshky, the White House announces. https://t.co/On3oalAZVe — World News Alerts (@AustinBrunette5) October 23, 2026

“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment,” she said.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press noted that a 40-year-old hairdresser was so desperate for survival that she took her chances along roads webbed with mines to escape the city, which was among the first conquered by Russia when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, the population of the city has plummeted from 24,000 to 2,000.

“There is nothing left in Oleshky,” the woman told the AP in a report filed last week. “No food, no supplies, no medical care, no aid whatsoever.”

“It is impossible to live in Oleshky, there is no life left there,” another former resident said.

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