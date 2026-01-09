U.S. forces on Friday seized a rogue oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea.

Seizure of the Olina tanker near Trinidad was the fifth seizure of an illicit tanker, according to Reuters.

The Olina was falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste, an unnamed shipping source told Reuters. The source said the ship had sailed from Venezuela in the past and returned to the region prior to being seized.

Video of the seizure was posted on X by U.S. Southern Command.

Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: “there is no safe haven for criminals.” In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R.… pic.twitter.com/StHo4ufcdx — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 9, 2026

“Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: ‘there is no safe haven for criminals,’” the post read.

“In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford and apprehended Motor/Tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident.”

The post noted that the U.S. has military power and is willing to use it.

“Apprehensions like this are backed by the full power of the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including the ready and lethal platforms of the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale,” the post read.

“The Department of War’s Operation Southern Spear is unwavering in its mission to defend our homeland by ending illicit activity and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.”

Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem elaborated on the incident in a post on X.

“The world’s criminals are on notice,” she wrote.

“Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea.

“As another ‘ghost fleet’ tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces. Close coordination with the @DeptofWar, @StateDept, and @TheJusticeDept ensured a safe, effective boarding consistent with law.”

The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another “ghost fleet” tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed… pic.twitter.com/vvS3u3nrvl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 9, 2026

“The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality,” she continued.

“The Coast Guard will seize sanctioned oil tankers, enforce U.S. and international law, and eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism. We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard’s maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission.

“This is owning the sea.”

