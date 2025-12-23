BREAKING: Former GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Announces 'Death Sentence' Cancer Diagnosis

Former Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced Tuesday morning that he has been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

Sasse, 53, shared the news in a lengthy personal statement posted on X.

In the statement, Sasse said the cancer has metastasized and described advanced pancreatic cancer as a “death sentence.”

He wrote candidly about his mortality, his faith in God, and the reality that his time with his family might be limited.

“As a Christian, the weeks running up to Christmas are a time to orient our hearts toward the hope of what’s to come,” he wrote.

Friends- This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence.… — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 23, 2025

Sasse said he had leaned on his wife, his children, and his siblings since receiving the diagnosis.

He detailed several milestones in his children’s lives, including military service, academic success, and learning to drive.

Sasse stated he plans to pursue treatment and is not “going down without a fight,” citing advances in medical science.

He added that his family is embracing humor while preparing for the realities ahead.

Sasse left the Senate during his second term to become president of the University of Florida in 2023, a position he still holds.

During his time in the Senate, Sasse was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during Trump’s first term.

Sasse concluded his message by wishing supporters peace as his family prepares for treatment and Christmas.

He wrote, “I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight. One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.