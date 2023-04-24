Parler Share
News
Tucker Carlson, shown in March 2017, began hosting Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in November 2016.
Tucker Carlson, shown in March 2017, began hosting Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in November 2016. (Richard Drew / AP)

Breaking: Fox News and Top Host Part Ways - Last Show Already Aired

 By Bryan Chai  April 24, 2023 at 8:58am
Parler Share

In a bombshell announcement, Fox News said Monday morning that conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson is out at the network.

In an email sent to The Western Journal, the conservative network announced that one of its biggest personalities officially hosted his last show Friday. It said an interim show would air this week.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the statement read.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named,” the statement added.

The shake-up, which was wholly unexpected, comes amid surging ratings wins for Fox News.

Trending:
Trump Shares His Solution for Ending School Shootings - And He Says It Would Only Take 5% of Teachers

“FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather,” the statement said.

“Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.”

Carlson, who has been as key a part of that ratings success as his fellow Fox News primetime hosts (such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity), leaves the network while it’s embroiled in chaos.

Fox News has been ordered to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Were you a fan of Tucker Carlson?

Carlson was a key figure in that lawsuit, which related to claims of rigged voting machines in the 2020 presidential election.

The 53-year-old conservative firebrand burst onto the political scene in 2010 when he co-founded “The Daily Caller.”

Curiously, Carlson’s departure comes shortly after Fox News touted his interview with Elon Musk.

His firing also came just after New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for him to be taken off the airwaves — or at least regulated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Unexpected Departure of Top Biden Official Announced, She Worked Key Roles for Obama and Clinton
Things Aren't Looking Good for Katy Perry as Her Time on 'American Idol' May Be Coming to an End: Report
Breaking: Don Lemon Announces He Has Been Fired by CNN Following Brutal Ratings and Scandals
Breaking: Fox News and Top Host Part Ways - Last Show Already Aired
Patriotic Yuengling Praised After 3 Words Are Spotted on Side of Beer Box
See more...

Conversation