In a bombshell announcement, Fox News said Monday morning that conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson is out at the network.

In an email sent to The Western Journal, the conservative network announced that one of its biggest personalities officially hosted his last show Friday. It said an interim show would air this week.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the statement read.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named,” the statement added.

The shake-up, which was wholly unexpected, comes amid surging ratings wins for Fox News.

Carlson, who has been as key a part of that ratings success as his fellow Fox News primetime hosts (such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity), leaves the network while it’s embroiled in chaos.

Fox News has been ordered to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Carlson was a key figure in that lawsuit, which related to claims of rigged voting machines in the 2020 presidential election.

The 53-year-old conservative firebrand burst onto the political scene in 2010 when he co-founded “The Daily Caller.”

Curiously, Carlson’s departure comes shortly after Fox News touted his interview with Elon Musk.

His firing also came just after New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for him to be taken off the airwaves — or at least regulated.

