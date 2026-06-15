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California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebold Newsom, left, are pictured in a November file photo as election returns come in for a ballot measure that allowed California to redistrict its congressional delegation to elect more Democrats.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebold Newsom, are pictured in a November file photo as election returns come in for a ballot measure that allowed California to redistrict its congressional delegation to elect more Democrats. Newsom announced Monday that he is under investigation by the Justice Department and claimed President Donald Trump is targeting him and his family. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Breaking: Gavin Newsom and His Wife Are Reportedly Under DOJ Investigation

 By Jack Davis  June 15, 2026 at 4:04pm
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Framing himself as a victim, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he and his wife are being investigated by the Department of Justice.

“Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime — they are simply trying to find one,” Newsom posted on the social media platform X.

“He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President,” Newsom said.

Newsom used the opportunity to indulge in name-calling, saying Trump was “simply the most corrupt President in American history.”

“We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere. The country is watching,” Newsom wrote.

Will Gavin Newsom run for president in 2028?

According to a report Monday in The New York Times, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Newsom’s wife, is a major target of the probe.

The report, which cited an unnamed source, said former employees of Siebel Newsom’s nonprofits and Newsom’s office have been questioned.

The newspaper reported that its source “disputed Mr. Newsom’s assertion that the investigations were politically motivated, and said they had been initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California, not launched by officials in Washington.”

Related:
Newsom Wants to Confiscate 100% of Payouts from Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund

Fox News reported that the investigation began in 2025.

It reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento was responding to whistleblower complaints concerning the personal finances of the governor and his wife.

A report in the New York Post made Newsom’s wife the likely focus.

The report said one allegation concerned money that went to one of  Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s nonprofits from what were called “special interests doing business with Newsom and the state.”

It also suggested the investigation could be connected to the case of Dana Williamson, Newsom’s former chief of staff, who last month pleaded guilty to illegally helping a former client who was being sued by the state.

Newsom is term-limited as governor and has been aggressively touting his chances in 2028. The website RealClearPolling estimates his support at 17.4 percent based on current polls, 10 points behind former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Department of Justice made no comment to multiple media outlets seeking comment.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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