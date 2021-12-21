Breaking: Gen. Flynn Files Restraining Order Against Pelosi

Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor for the first few weeks of the administration, has filed a complaint to stop a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

The complaint notes that the subpoena, which would demand information and testimony from Flynn, was issued without legal authority.

Flynn is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would stop the subpoenas from being enforced until a court can adjudicate the legality of the subpoenas.

The filing stated that Flynn had no part in organizing, speaking at or participating in the rallies, protest or incursion that took place on Jan. 6, 2020.

The filed complaint named all nine members of the Select Committee as defendants, as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

See the filed complaint and filed motion below.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation