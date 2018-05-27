SECTIONS
US News
Print

Breaking: George H. W. Bush Rushed To Hospital

By Jack Davis
May 27, 2018 at 12:37pm

Print

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday after suffering from low blood pressure and fatigue.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue,” tweeted Bush spokesman Jim McGrath.

“He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath reported.

His hospitalization came one day after Bush attended an American Legion event in honor of America’s approaching Memorial Day holiday, Reuters reported.

TRENDING: ‘Terrible President:’ Former ACLU President Attacks Obama on Free Speech Issues

“Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today,” Bush posted on his official Twitter account. “This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country.”

Will there ever be another president like George H.W. Bush?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Bush, who was America’s 41st president, arrived in Maine on May 20, according to CNN, about one month after the funeral of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The former president, who usually spends summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, was released from a Houston hospital on May 4. He had been hospitalized there after suffering an infection that spread. His hospitalization in Texas began the day after his wife’s funeral. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Before leaving Houston, Bush was able to do something he always wanted to do.

Maine residents turned out to welcome Bush when he arrived.

“We’re so pleased to have President Bush back at the place that he loves so much. He’s ours for the summer,” said Ken Raynor, a local golf pro and family friend, according to the Portland Press Herald. “We’re going to cherish the time that we have with him in Maine.”

Former President George H.W. Bush arrives in Kennebunkport

RELATED: George HW Bush Made Special Addition to His Outfit To Honor Late Wife’s Legacy

“It’s where he’s spent every summer except 1944,” McGrath said, according to People.The bonds run deep. He couldn’t be happier to be here. Maine is good for his soul.”

Bush will return to Houston if the Houston Astros make the playoffs, and also for the start of the NFL season, McGrath said.

Bush is America’s longest-living president, The Washington Post noted. Former President Gerald Ford lived to the age of 93 and 165 days. Bush turns 94 next month.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: George H.W. Bush, Maine

By: Jack Davis on May 27, 2018 at 12:37pm

Popular Right Now

Scott Kelnhofer

Developing: Avenatti Won’t Represent Stormy Daniels After Judge Slams ‘Publicity Tour’

Scott Kelnhofer

Rancher Sets Off Media Storm After Killing What He Thought Was a Wolf

Scott Kelnhofer

Disney Stock Sinks After Canceling Roseanne and Botching ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Randy DeSoto

hillary clinton

DOJ Inspector Finishes Review of Hillary Probe, Expected To Be Released to Congress Soon

Randy DeSoto

Trump Delivers Powerful Message At Arlington Hours After Critics Slam Him for ‘Appalling’ Memorial Day Tweet

Dick Morris

donald trump, barack obama

Dick Morris: Trump Set To Float Insurance 1/2 the Cost of Obamacare

Chuck Ross

Grassley: Fusion GPS Founder Gave ‘Extremely Misleading’ Testimony on Trump Work

Robert Donachie

Bob Menendez

Blue Wave Drying Up as Polls for NJ Senate Race Show Incumbent Dem. Struggling

Recently Posted