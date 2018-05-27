Breaking: George H. W. Bush Rushed To Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday after suffering from low blood pressure and fatigue.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue,” tweeted Bush spokesman Jim McGrath.

“He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath reported.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

His hospitalization came one day after Bush attended an American Legion event in honor of America’s approaching Memorial Day holiday, Reuters reported.

“Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today,” Bush posted on his official Twitter account. “This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country.”

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

Bush, who was America’s 41st president, arrived in Maine on May 20, according to CNN , about one month after the funeral of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The former president, who usually spends summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, was released from a Houston hospital on May 4. He had been hospitalized there after suffering an infection that spread. His hospitalization in Texas began the day after his wife’s funeral. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Before leaving Houston, Bush was able to do something he always wanted to do.

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical — properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

Maine residents turned out to welcome Bush when he arrived.

He’s coming back. The Kennebunkport community is getting ready to welcome George HW Bush home. pic.twitter.com/8ZbRIdOIoB — Sam Read (@SamWGME) May 20, 2018

“We’re so pleased to have President Bush back at the place that he loves so much. He’s ours for the summer,” said Ken Raynor, a local golf pro and family friend, according to the Portland Press Herald. “We’re going to cherish the time that we have with him in Maine.”

“It’s where he’s spent every summer except 1944,” McGrath said, according to People.“The bonds run deep. He couldn’t be happier to be here. Maine is good for his soul.”

Bush will return to Houston if the Houston Astros make the playoffs, and also for the start of the NFL season, McGrath said.

Bush is America’s longest-living president, The Washington Post noted. Former President Gerald Ford lived to the age of 93 and 165 days. Bush turns 94 next month.

