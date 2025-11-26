BREAKING: Georgia Prosecutor to Abandon Election Interference Case Against Trump

A Georgia prosecutor moved Wednesday to drop the election interference case against President Donald Trump, bringing an abrupt end to the Democratic Party’s final attempt to weaponize the justice system against him.

Peter Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, made the request in a filing submitted years after indictments targeting Trump and his allies were first announced.

The Wall Street Journal reported his review began Nov. 14 and focused on the racketeering charges brought against Trump and his legal team by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a 23-page motion, Skandalakis said he did not find enough evidence to support the state’s RICO case.

🚨 BREAKING: TRUMP WINS GEORGIA CASE: The Georgia prosecutor just THREW OUT the 2020 election interference case, spearheaded by DA Fani Willis pic.twitter.com/n7HvsJDXUb — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 26, 2025

He also noted there was “no realistic prospect that a sitting President will be compelled to appear” at any proceedings.

Skandalakis wrote that his evaluation was based on the reality that it is not illegal to question or challenge election results.

The case had accused Trump and 18 others of operating a criminal enterprise aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election through a series of legal challenges.

All defendants pleaded not guilty, while four later reached plea deals with the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

The prosecution was initially led by Willis before she was removed from the case late last year.

Her removal followed a revelation that she had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, an attorney she had hired to help lead the prosecution.

Trump’s team successfully argued that the relationship created a financial conflict of interest.

The close of the RICO case in Georgia brings an end to the last open case Democrats brought against Trump after he left office following his first term.

