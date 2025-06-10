Breaking: GOP Down a Precious House Seat as Congressman Announces Abrupt Resignation

It’ll be one (Big Beautiful Bill), and done for Tennessee GOP Rep. Mark Green.

And that’ll put an already-precarious majority in the House of Representatives in even more jeopardy.

Green, who also serves as House Homeland Security Committee Chairman, confirmed on social media that he is going to be leaving his post early to pursue a job in the private sector — and soon.

“After nearly 40 years of public service, I am stepping back from my position as a Congressman,” Green posted Monday afternoon. “Thank you to all the people of TN-07 who have supported me during my tenure as their representative.”

In a longer, attached statement, Green wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress. Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up.

“As a result, today I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package.”

The reconciliation package — a Congressional spending bill perhaps better known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — had been the flashpoint for the Republican Party before the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles grabbed the nation’s collective attention.

Notably, former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk has come out as a fierce critic of the OBBB.

The bill narrowly passed the House the first time and may struggle to get the same number of votes again.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as one notable example, has said she will not vote for the OBBB if a certain artificial intelligence-related provision isn’t removed.

That’s on top of budget hawks like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Johnson already casting a hyper-critical eye on the spending bill.

Given those issues and the GOP’s slim seven-seat advantage in the House (with two vacancies), Green didn’t feel it was right for him to leave quite yet.

“Though I planned to retire at the end of the previous Congress, I stayed to ensure that President Trump’s border security measures and priorities make it through Congress,” Green explained.

He added, “By overseeing the border security portion of the reconciliation package, I have done that.

“After that, I will retire, and there will be a special election to replace me.

“I have no doubt that my colleagues in this Congress will continue to strengthen the cause of freedom.

“May God bless them, and the United States of America.”

According to Fox News, “it’s a safe bet to assume [Green’s] House seat will stay in Republican hands.”

Trump won the district by more than 20 percentage points in last November’s general election victory over failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

