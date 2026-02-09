Breaking: GOP Rep. Alleges Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Was 'Illegal,' Moves for 'Dramatic' FCC Action Against NFL and NBC

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is calling for federal action against the NFL and NBC following Sunday’s explicit Super Bowl halftime show.

In a post on X on Monday, Fine argued that the Spanish-language performance violated federal broadcast standards and should result in major penalties.

“You can’t say the f-word on live TV,” Fine wrote.

Fine said Bad Bunny’s halftime performance crossed legal lines that would not be tolerated if the lyrics were performed in English.

“‘Bad Bunny’’s disgusting halftime show was illegal,” the congressman wrote.

He also argued that if the lyrics had been broadcast in English, “the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous.”

Fine rejected any suggestion that there should be different standards based on language or culture.

“Puerto Ricans are Americans and we all live by the same rules,” he wrote.

Fine said he and others are sending a letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr calling for “dramatic action,” including fines and reviews of broadcast licenses.

The requested action would target the NFL, NBC, and Bad Bunny.

“Lock them up,” Fine added.

Fine shared lyrics from Bad Bunny songs that include explicit sexual references and profanity, which he characterized as “disgusting and pornographic filth.”

Bad Bunny’s set was almost entirely in Spanish and featured sexually explicit dancing.

