Share
News
Bad Bunny performs onstage at the Super Bowl 60 halftime show in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.
Breaking
Bad Bunny performs onstage at the Super Bowl 60 halftime show in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Ishika Samant / Getty Images)

Breaking: GOP Rep. Alleges Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Was 'Illegal,' Moves for 'Dramatic' FCC Action Against NFL and NBC

 By Johnathan Jones  February 9, 2026 at 1:28pm
Share

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is calling for federal action against the NFL and NBC following Sunday’s explicit Super Bowl halftime show.

In a post on X on Monday, Fine argued that the Spanish-language performance violated federal broadcast standards and should result in major penalties.

“You can’t say the f-word on live TV,” Fine wrote.

Fine said Bad Bunny’s halftime performance crossed legal lines that would not be tolerated if the lyrics were performed in English.

“‘Bad Bunny’’s disgusting halftime show was illegal,” the congressman wrote.

He also argued that if the lyrics had been broadcast in English, “the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous.”

Fine rejected any suggestion that there should be different standards based on language or culture.

“Puerto Ricans are Americans and we all live by the same rules,” he wrote.

Fine said he and others are sending a letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr calling for “dramatic action,” including fines and reviews of broadcast licenses.

The requested action would target the NFL, NBC, and Bad Bunny.

“Lock them up,” Fine added.

Fine shared lyrics from Bad Bunny songs that include explicit sexual references and profanity, which he characterized as “disgusting and pornographic filth.”

Related:
SpaceX Launches New Crew to Space Station After Medical Evacuation

Bad Bunny’s set was almost entirely in Spanish and featured sexually explicit dancing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: Tom Homan Announces End to Major ICE Surge in Minnesota
Why X is So Important: Apple News Pushes Almost Exclusively Left-Wing Content, Excludes Conservative Outlets
Breaking: Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dead After Cancer Battle
Breaking: FBI Releases Images of 'Armed Individual' at Nancy Guthrie's House on Night of Disappearance
No More Super Bowls for California – Seahawks QB Will Reportedly Owe Money for Winning a Ring Thanks to State's Insane Tax Laws
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation