The longest-serving member of the House, Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska, died Friday night. Young lived to the age of 88.

Young was traveling at the time of the incident and died while at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

No further details have been released regarding the nature of Young’s death.

Here’s the statement from U.S. Rep. Don Young’s office: pic.twitter.com/IZzko6zNmi — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) March 19, 2022

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved,” a statement released by Young’s office said.

“His beloved wife Anne was by his side.”

“A fierce defender of Alaska since elected to Congress in 1973, nearly everything that has advanced for Alaska is a result of Don Young’s tenacious work.”

“In the coming days, we will be sharing more details about plans for a celebration of his life and legacy.”

At the time of his death, Young was serving out his 25th term in office.

He was also running to secure a 26th term.

Numerous prominent political figures took to social media Friday night to celebrate Young’s life, share condolences to his loved ones and mourn his passing.

First elected in 1973 during the Nixon Administration, Rep. Don Young was the dean of the Congress and the longest serving Republican in history. His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed. Rest in peace, Don. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 19, 2022

“First elected in 1973 during the Nixon Administration, Rep. Don Young was the dean of the Congress and the longest serving Republican in history. His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed. Rest in peace, Don,” Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat, tweeted.

Don Young was a lion and a man in full. It was an honor to serve with him. America mourns and prays for his family. pic.twitter.com/KLudLwEon7 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 19, 2022

“Don Young was a lion and a man in full. It was an honor to serve with him. America mourns and prays for his family,” Rep. Paul Gosar wrote.

Don Young’s love for country is an example for all. He was a man of grit and was determined to fight for Alaska. The House and the United States are poorer without him. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) March 19, 2022

“Don Young’s love for country is an example for all. He was a man of grit and was determined to fight for Alaska. The House and the United States are poorer without him,” Sen. Bill Cassidy tweeted.

