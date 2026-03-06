Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Friday that she plans to investigate outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem regarding a potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

“I trust President Trump and his judgment here,” Mace said of Trump’s decision to fire Noem during an interview with Newsmax.

“One of my questions is Corey Lewandowski. Is he going with her? Where is he going in all of this?” Mace asked.

Lewandowski served as President Donald Trump’s first campaign manager during his 2016 White House run and has remained close to the commander in chief.

He was also considered a “special government employee” who was serving as an adviser to Noem, Mediate reported.

Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported on Thursday that, “Noem had sought to appoint Lewandowski as her chief of staff, but the president blocked that decision amid these rumors of an [extra-marital] affair.”

In the Newsmax interview, Mace also praised Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy, whose tough questioning of Noem during a Senate hearing on Tuesday is widely seen to have been key to Trump’s ousting her.

“The second thing is, I want to thank, I’m very grateful to Republican Senator Kennedy,” Mace added. “I had no idea how much money — hundreds of millions of dollars — that Kristi Noem had wasted on her personal PR for all those TV ads that are running across the country that have nothing to do with deporting illegal aliens.”







Newsmax host Emma Rechenberg asked if Mace planned to investigate Noem, saying, “We’re talking about over $200 million … Do you think there should be an investigation launched into Kristi Noem?

“I do,” Mace replied. “And now that I have more of this information, I think that we need to go back to a potential subpoena for her through the Oversight Committee.”

She added, “I don’t think [Noem] walks away from this and she shouldn’t, because as Republicans, we need to hold our own accountable. Because President Trump is trying to re-instill trust in our institutions, in Congress, in the White House. He’s doing a very good job of that.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.