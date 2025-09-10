Breaking: They've Got the Suspected Shooter - FBI Dir. Kash Patel Makes Announcement to the Nation

As conservatives are still grappling with sorrow and scrambling for answers in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, FBI director Kash Patel has confirmed at least one such answer.

Patel announced on X that the FBI had helped local authorities apprehend a suspect they believe to be the mystery gunman who had shot and killed Kirk.

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” Patel posted Wednesday evening. “Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.”

He added: “We will provide updates when able.”

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem as part of his college campus tours where he challenges school liberals to debates and/or Q&A sessions.

As the event began, a gunman, apparently camping out on a campus building roughly 200 yards away, fired a shot and hit Kirk in the neck.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s passing shortly thereafter.

Kirk is survived by his wife and two young children.

This is a breaking story. Follow The Western Journal for the latest updates.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.