Share
News
FBI Director Kash Patel revealed a suspect has been taken into custody in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
FBI Director Kash Patel revealed a suspect has been taken into custody in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: They've Got the Suspected Shooter - FBI Dir. Kash Patel Makes Announcement to the Nation

 By Bryan Chai  September 10, 2025 at 3:46pm
Share

As conservatives are still grappling with sorrow and scrambling for answers in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, FBI director Kash Patel has confirmed at least one such answer.

Patel announced on X that the FBI had helped local authorities apprehend a suspect they believe to be the mystery gunman who had shot and killed Kirk.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” Patel posted Wednesday evening. “Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.”

He added: “We will provide updates when able.”

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem as part of his college campus tours where he challenges school liberals to debates and/or Q&A sessions.

As the event began, a gunman, apparently camping out on a campus building roughly 200 yards away, fired a shot and hit Kirk in the neck.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s passing shortly thereafter.

Kirk is survived by his wife and two young children.

This is a breaking story. Follow The Western Journal for the latest updates.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: House Democrats Loudly Object to Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk
NFL Star Harrison Butker Shares Powerful Text Message He Received from Charlie Kirk
Breaking: They've Got the Suspected Shooter - FBI Dir. Kash Patel Makes Announcement to the Nation
Heartbreaking Video: Glenn Beck Fights Tears As He Reveals His Daughter Was at Kirk's Tent When He Was Shot
ICYMI: Brutal Poll Shows America's Favorite Democrat Is Tom Hanks, While Ilhan Omar Comes in Dead Last
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation